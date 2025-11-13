Orissa HC cancels its own ASO main exams over ‘irregularity’ concerns

BHUBANESWAR: Raising doubts on the fairness of the examination process, the Orissa High Court has cancelled the main written exam for the posts of its assistant section officer (ASO), which was conducted on July 13.

The examination will be conducted afresh on December 7, the registrar examination of the high court SK Dash Ray notified on Wednesday.

The Orissa High Court ASO exam is a four-stage selection process and the preliminary examination was held by the HC through an agency on May 4, following which, 7,113 candidates had qualified for the mains. The mains examination was held on July 13.

“Since the Court entertains serious doubts in the conduct of the main written examination by the agency engaged for the said purpose, the Court has decided to cancel the same which was held on July 13, 2025 in order to ensure fairness in the examination process,” the HC order read.

It further stated that the main written exam will be held afresh on December 7 for the 7,113 candidates who had qualified the preliminary examination. The fresh examination will be conducted in three sittings for subjects English, general awareness & reasoning and mathematics. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the recruitment corner of HC website between November 17 and December 5, Ray informed.