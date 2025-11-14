CHSE makes internal assessment, project exam mandatory for Plus II students from 2026

BHUBANESWAR: Passing internal assessment and project examination will now be mandatory for all Plus II final year students.

As per the new guidelines notified by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Class XII students in higher secondary schools (HSSs) will require to clear their internal assessment and project examination papers compulsorily in order to qualify the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE).

The 20-mark internal assessment and 10-mark project examination will be held for the Class XII students of all streams at HSS level from December 22 to 31 and a regular candidate needs to secure a minimum pass mark of 6 and 3 in the tests, respectively. “If a student remains absent in an internal assessment or the project examination paper, he/she will be declared as fail,” the Council stated.

CHSE controller of exams (CoE) Prasanta Kumar Parida informed that till last year students securing less than 30 pc marks in the internal and project papers were considered pass if they secured pass mark in the same paper in the final exam.

However, the new step has been taken as part of the efforts of the Council to streamline the exams in line with the national standards in which clearing internal paper is mandatory for all. Parida, however, said students who fail to appear any internal assessment or project examination paper in the first chance in December for any reason, will be given a second chance to clear it, between January 10 and 15, next year.