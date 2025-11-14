Nine-day Balijatra draws to a close; registers huge footfall, record sales

CUTTACK: The nine-day Balijatra festival organised in Cuttack city to commemorate the rich maritime trade of Odisha came to a close on Thursday, witnessing a huge footfall and vendors registering record business this year. Over 1,600 stalls including corporate and government stalls were set up on over 60 acre land on the lower Balijatra ground here.

The state-run Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) which had set up 525 stalls including 25 food outlets at the national-level Pallishree Mela, registered sales of over `50 crore by the end of the festival. Last year, the Pallishree Mela had racked up total sale proceeds of `38 crore.

A wide range of rural ethnic products ranging from handloom, handicrafts, spices, organic rice, coconut oil, Kalajeera rice, sugar-free rice, pickle by women SHGs, producer enterprises, producer companies and farmer producer organisations from across 30 districts of Odisha were put on display at the fair.

This apart, artisans from 24 other states including Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Bihar, etc., had also participated in the Pallishree Mela, showcasing various products from their respective regions like shawls, bamboo products and sarees among others.

Among the bestsellers included Kandhamal haldi, Kalajeera rice from Koraput, red rice from Boudh, Keonjhar badi, Ganjam pickles, Cuttack’s Maniabandha sarees, Kashmiri shawls, terracotta and horn products. Non-timber forest produce (NTFP) like brooms, honey, spices, and other products made by SHG members were also a huge hit.