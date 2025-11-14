Odisha to host three-day Global Energy Leaders’ Summit 2025 at Puri from Demeber 5

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will host a three-day Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS) 2025 at Puri from December 5 to 7.

This was announced by Union minister of state for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik in New Delhi on Thursday in the presence of deputy chief minister and state Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

Welcoming Odisha for the initiative, Naik said, “Energy sufficiency is not only about meeting demand but ensuring reliability and resilience. GELS will play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of sustainability and cooperative federalism and India achieving Net Zero by 2070.” He added that the summit reflects India’s commitment to an innovation-driven and sustainable energy future.

Singh Deo said Odisha is proud to host a summit of this scale, bringing together leadership and energy experts from across the globe. Energy ministers from countries like Malayasia, Indonesia, Singapore and Bhutan have been invited to join. Leading think-tanks from India and overseas, renowned international experts Gareth Walsh, Pierre Noel from Tony Blair Institute will also participate in the summit.

He said Union and state Energy ministers, secretaries, policymakers, innovators, researchers and industry leaders will also participate in the summit which is being organised in partnership with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K).