SI exam scam: CBI files case, ASP-rank officer to handle the investigation

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednedsay took over the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam investigation, registering an FIR in the connection.

“The case has been re-registered by CBI, ACB, in Bhubaneswar and will be investigated by additional SP-rank officer, B Samal,” read the FIR.

The FIR mentions the names of the scam mastermind Sankar Prusty, his associate Muna Mohanty and 118 others. The case which was initially being probed by the Golanthara police in Berhampur was taken over by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police following which it had registered a case.

The central agency has collected FIRs of both the CB and Golanthara police station as well as other documents related to the case.

The CBI noted that Berhampur police had received credible information regarding a criminal conspiracy to compromise the recruitment process for the post of police sub-inspector conducted by Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), exams of which were to be held on October 5 and 6.

Tender for the examination was originally awarded to central PSU ITI limited which had sub-contracted it to Silicon Techlab. Silicon Techlab had in turn, sublet key works to another agency, Panchsoft Technologies private limited headed by Sankar. Sources said the CBI officers are likely to question various individuals and members of the ‘syndicate’ involved in the alleged inter-state scam.