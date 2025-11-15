BJD’s fight for people to continue, says Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the fight of the party for the rights of people will continue despite the defeat in the by-election to the Nuapada Assembly constituency.

In a post on X, the leader of Opposition said BJD has lived through many highs and lows, yet the party’s resolve to fight for the people has remained unbreakable and will continue to remain so, as the party is inspired by Biju Babu, the fighter. “Elections come and go, but our values and our respect for people’s faith must always remain. It is the responsibility of our institutions to uphold our democratic right of free and fair elections,” he added, thanking every leader, every worker and every supporter of the party who stood united, worked tirelessly and gave their all for the BJD in the by-election.

“Your commitment and spirit are the true strength of our party,” he said and also extended his congratulations to the BJP candidate Jay Dholakia on the victory. “I sincerely hope he will honour this mandate by bringing meaningful development to Nuapada,” he said.