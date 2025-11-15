BJP’s Nuapada bypoll sweep boosts CM Majhi’s authority, deepens BJD turmoil

BHUBANESWAR: The spectacular victory of the BJP in the by-election to Nuapada Assembly seat holds immense importance for the ruling saffron party as well as the Opposition BJD and Congress, which will impact the political atmosphere of the state in the coming days.

The outcome will no doubt strengthen the position of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as it has come as a positive affirmation of people on his 17-month-old government, for which it was the first test of popularity. There were doubts on his choice as the chief minister because he was considered as a lightweight without any administrative experience. After the resounding success in the bypoll, Majhi has set all such doubts to rest. Now his grip in party as well as the government will strengthen substantially, giving him more freedom and authority to act.

With the victory, Majhi has established himself as a leader who can lead from the front with authority both in the government as well as the organisation. He will now have a greater role to play in shaping the future of the government and the party in the Odisha. The CM had taken a personal interest in the bypoll, visiting the constituency several times to lead the campaign for the party candidate Jay Dholakia.

Besides, the result has also brought to the fore the smooth cooperation between the BJP organisation and government. The coordinated action by the BJP organisation led by state president Manmohan Samal and the Majhi government has resulted in such a huge victory in the by-election. It has proved both the wings of the BJP can function in a coordinated and smooth manner to face the challenges in future as the next major test will be the panchayat elections likely to be held in early part of 2027.