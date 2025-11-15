CM Majhi unveils logo for Rs 12,000-crore model primary school scheme to transform education in rural Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday unveiled the logo of the state government’s ambitious Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana, aimed at transforming primary education across Odisha.

Unveiling the logo at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Children’s Day, the chief minister said the logo reflects Odia culture and symbolises knowledge, character and service. The design features an open book, a pen nib and a burning torch representing education, creativity and the light of truth, he said.

The CM said the logo represents unity, inclusiveness and harmony and the three stars in it represent knowledge, character and service. “The Odia script around the logo, reading ‘Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya’ reflects our strong commitment to Odia language and culture,” he said.

Majhi said the model schools will transform the teaching-learning environment by offering modern classrooms, digital learning tools and sports facilities. “This initiative will ensure foundational literacy, numeracy and holistic development for every child. These schools will also play a crucial role in providing modern, high-quality education and in making learning more attractive and effective for children,” he added.

School and Mass Education (SME) minister Nityananda Gond said the scheme is a commitment to making quality primary education accessible to all children in rural Odisha.