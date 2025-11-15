CMC mayor blames collector for concert chaos at Balijatra

CUTTACK: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhash Chandra Singh has blamed the inefficiency and lack of foresight of the district administration for the stampede-like situation that broke out at Balijatra on Thursday evening during singer Shreya Ghoshal’s concert.

“It is a matter of regret that a stampede-like situation occurred at Baliyatra. Such an incident had never happened before. If any lives were lost, who would have taken responsibility?” Singh told mediapersons on Friday.

He alleged that the district administration’s decisions, particularly the introduction of a VIP corridor near the stage, restricted the free movement of visitors and resulted in overcrowding.

“The whimsical attitude of the collector has tarnished the image of Balijatra which Cuttack’s people will never forget and forgive. He has failed to handle the Balijatra festival properly,” Singh said.

He also said the civic body, despite playing a major role by handling cleaning, lighting, garbage lifting and food inspection, was completely ignored by the administration.