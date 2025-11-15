Cold wave grips Odisha as temperatures plunge; Bhubaneswar sees season’s first chill

BHUBANESWAR: As the winter chill deepens in Odisha, the capital city witnessed this season’s first cold wave spell with the minimum night temperature dropping below normal by 4.6 degree Celsius in 24 hours. Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 deg C early on Friday.

Not just the capital city, Phulbani too experienced cold wave condition during the period. Phulbani recorded 8.2 deg C which was below normal by 5 deg C.

A cold wave is declared in plains when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 deg C and it is below normal by 4.5 deg C. In coastal regions, cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is 15 deg C or less and below normal by 4.5 deg C. If the above criteria is met in at least two places for two consecutive days, then the national weather body declares the occurrence of cold wave on the second day.

Bhubaneswar and Phulbani had recorded 14.1 deg C and 8.5 deg C respectively on Thursday. While the capital city’s night temperature was below normal by 5.3 deg C, it was below normal by 4.7 deg C in Phulbani.