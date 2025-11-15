Dy CM Pravati Parida inaugurates Odisha Pavilion at IITF

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion at 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 in New Delhi on Friday.

Set up at Hall number 4 on the first floor of Bharat Mandapam, the Odisha Pavilion has been designed as an immersive experience that reflects both the timeless traditions and modern aspirations of the state. Inaugurating the pavilion, Parida expressed confidence that it would be a centre of attraction as the design presents an evocative narrative of the state’s indigenous art, culture, heritage and transformative developmental journey.

“The pavilion reflects Odisha’s development in agriculture, tourism, heritage, art and crafts, handlooms, industries, trade and other sectors. Odisha is the foremost state in women empowerment and extensive participation of women in the trade fair is a testament to that,” the deputy chief minister said.

Featuring 28 thematic stalls from various departments of the state government, Odisha Pavilion features the state’s achievements and potential across key areas. From coffee to organic spices and bamboo jewellery to authentic food items produced by Subhadra Shakti women, have been put on display at the fair.

Odisha’s spiritual and cultural identity has been beautifully reflected through the pavilion’s design with a magnificent replica of the Singha Dwara (Lion’s Gate) of the Jagannath temple, Puri, adorning its main entrance. Inside the pavilion, visitors can also see representations of the Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Dokra metal crafts and a model of Paradip Port with a ship.

Arrangements have also been made for live demonstrations of traditional Odia artisans where visitors can witness their skill and creativity through traditional crafts like Pattachitra, silver filigree work, Sabai grass art and lac products.

Senior government officials were present.