IIA’s three-day Design Carnival, Build Expo kicks off in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Odisha Chapter, on Friday inaugurated its flagship annual event, ‘Design Carnival and Build Expo’ 2025, which will be held here for three days.

The programme’s theme - ‘AI - Architecture Intelligence’ highlights the growing integration of artificial intelligence with architectural creativity and design processes.

Speaking on the occasion, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja applauded the architect community for creating a dynamic platform that blends knowledge exchange, technological innovation and public engagement. He appreciated the event’s ability to bring together young minds, professionals and citizens to collectively rethink the future of cities and communities.

IIA president Vilas Vasant Avachat emphasised on the event’s distinctive strength, its ability to bring students, academicians, practitioners and industry leaders on to a common stage, and celebrating architecture as a vibrant, collaborative and evolving profession.

The highlight of the first day of the event was the session of internationally-acclaimed architect Nuru Karim on architecture, urbanism and computational designs.

Design Carnival and Build Expo was simultaneously opened to the public on the day.