Land hurdles, urbanisation challenges top agenda for collectors’ conference in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the Odisha government setting an ambitious target of transforming the state into a developed Odisha by 2036, the two-day collectors’ conference, beginning from Tuesday, is expected to chalk out a detailed roadmap backed by a renewed governance model to help realise the vision.

The high-level meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the state’s recently drafted Vikashita Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047. The conference will focus on strengthening administrative efficiency, accelerating industrialisation with a human face and ensuring equitable and inclusive development across sectors.

Official sources said, the conference will comprehensively discuss urbanisation challenges, streamlining of revenue administration and expediting land acquisition processes that have become crucial as the state pursues rapid industrial growth and infrastructure expansion.

While collectors have already been alerted about the bottlenecks investors are facing at the district-level in land acquisition, particularly in districts witnessing a surge in investment interest, there will be detailed deliberation on how to deal with such issues by adopting new mechanisms.

Despite a host of MoUs for several big-ticket industrial projects, investors and industry promoters continue to face challenges in getting possession of land due to inadequate cooperation or delays at the district level. “The government, which is keen on driving industrialisation, wants officials to deal with such issues with a sensitive, people-first approach and implement the principles of ease of doing business in letter and spirit,” said the sources.