Three Bengal scammers held in Bhubaneshwar for duping citizens of Rs 26 lakh

BHUBANESWAR: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station on Friday arrested two scamsters hailing from West Bengal, in separate cases related to duping citizens of lakhs.

In the first case, police arrested a 21-year-old youth Ayon Dey from Kolkata for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 6.25 lakh. The complainant Bidut Bhusan Parida had received a message on WhatsApp earlier in March to click on a link to get a credit card in his name. The accused Dey sent Parida an APK file on the pretext of carrying out his verification before issuing the credit card. Dey then gained access to Parida’s bank account and illegally transferred the money.

Similarly, the police arrested a Kolkata native MD Hussain (20) for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 4 lakh. The complainant’s SBI Yono application was not working and she had contacted on the fake customer care number set up by Hussain. She lost the money after clicking on the APK file sent by the accused.

In another development, the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station arrested another West Bengal resident for cheating a citizen of `16 lakh on the promise of providing him higher returns.

Police said accused Pradip Ray (60) had taken the money from one Maheswara Behera on the pretext of investing his money in different businesses and providing him higher returns.

However, when Behera did not receive any returns on his investment, he demanded Ray to return his money. The accused then issued life threats to the complainant.