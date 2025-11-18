Bhubaneswar witnesses coldest November night in 25 years, logs 12.9 degrees Celsius

BHUBANESWAR: The cold wave continued to intensify across Odisha with Bhubaneswar’s night temperature dipping down to 12.9 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, the lowest in the month of November since 2000.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature in the state capital was below normal by 6.1 deg C while Cuttack’s night temperature stood at 13.2 deg C, below normal by 4.7 deg C.

Weather experts attributed the intense cold conditions in Bhubaneswar to the northwesterly winds blowing towards the state. While Bhubaneswar’s all-time lowest minimum temperature this month since 1952 was 9.7 deg C recorded on Nov 30, 1970, the city had recorded 10.9 deg C on Nov 26, 1968.

On Monday morning, chilly weather gripped the state and the night temperature was below normal by 5 deg C to 7 deg C at a few places in coastal and interior districts. The mercury level was below normal by 3 deg C to 5 deg C at many places in coastal districts.

Jharsuguda became the first place in the state to record severe cold wave this winter season. The industrial city recorded 9.8 deg C, below normal by 6.7 deg C, in the last 24 hours.

IMD officials said the night temperature was 10 deg C or less in six places of the state during the period. G Udayagiri was the coldest at 5.4 deg C.

Meanwhile, the regional met office said the ongoing cold wave spell in the state is likely to witness a break within 24 hours. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The night temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2 deg C to 3 deg C under the influence of the easterly winds flow towards the state.”