No plan for Cabinet expansion now: Odisha BJP in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar

BHUBANESWAR: State in-charge of BJP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Monday said that there is no immediate plan for Cabinet expansion of the state government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

After the thanksgiving ceremony for party workers and leaders involved with the just-concluded by-election to Nuapada at the state party office here, Tomar told reporters that a decision of Cabinet expansion may be taken after completion of pending organisational restructuring.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi can induct six more ministers in his cabinet which is currently having 15 ministers including two deputy chief ministers, eight Cabinet-rank ministers and five ministers of state with independent charge.

In September, state BJP president Manmohan Samal had ruled out the possibility of Cabinet expansion, possibly keeping an eye on the Nuapada by-election.

Tomar, however, said appointment of chairpersons to state-run corporations and boards will be made soon. He said the party has finalised the list which is awaiting approval of the central leadership.