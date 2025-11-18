Odia singer Humane Sagar dies at 36 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar passed away on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), leaving the Ollywood industry and his fans devastated. He was 36.

Issuing a statement in this connection, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said Sagar was suffering from various severe conditions including multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and admitted to the hospital on November 14. “He did not respond to treatment in spite of all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors and passed away at 9.08 pm on Monday,” read the statement.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over Sagar’s passing. Taking to X, the CM wrote, “I am deeply saddened to learn the passing of renowned playback singer Humane Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema industry. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul.”

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also took to X and expressed his condolences over Sagar’s demise. “His soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable,” he said.

Born on November 25, 1990 in Balangir district, Sagar was a popular playback singer and worked mostly in the Ollywood industry. His family had deep connection with music as his grandfather was a composer of private albums, while both his parents were singers.

Sagar shot to fame while competing in a reality TV show in 2012 and later became its winner. He made his playback debut with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu in 2015, where he sang the title track composed by Abhijit Majumdar.

The 36-year-old recorded more than 150 songs in about 50 films and nearly 200 album tracks over the next 10 years. Apart from having a successful career in playback singing, Sagar also had a brief stint in politics after he joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2019. However, his political journey could not create as much impact as his melodious voice did.

Fans took to social media to express their grief over the passing away of one of the most loved singers of the state.