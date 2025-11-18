Teacher bodies warn of mass agitation during Odisha Assembly winter session over pending demands

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the state government of ignoring their just demands, different teacher bodies in the state have threatened of launching mass agitation in front of the State Assembly during the ensuing winter session in December.

While the Prathamika Shikshyak Mahasangha, a state-level primary teachers’ federation, has announced to launch mass agitation in the state capital from December 1, the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Teachers’ Association has threatened of a strike starting December 8 over non-fulfilment of its demands.

“Two key demands of the Prathamika Shikshyak Mahasangha - upgradation of teacher post with renumeration at par with Rs 4,200 grade pay and grant of six notional increments by counting their six years of service from 2001 to 2024 in the basic cadre - are yet to be fulfilled by the state government,” said convenor Ramlal Patel.

Similarly, the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Teachers’ Association outlined 15 key demands, including the establishment of separate PG teacher posts for Hindi and Sanskrit in each of the OAV schools, conversion of vacant Arts Teacher positions into Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions and official government recognition for teachers, among others.