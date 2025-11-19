Odisha Assembly one of the top performers in country: Speaker

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly has often been among the top-performing legislative bodies in terms of productivity and sitting days in the country, said Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday.

Addressing the 37th parliamentary internship programme, she noted that the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly recorded 62 sitting days between June, 2024 and June, 2025, which is one of the highest in the country. “During my tenure, the House has conducted a historic uninterrupted debate of 12 hours and 25 minutes on the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024, reflecting the Assembly’s commitment to informed lawmaking,” she said.

Padhy added that the Odisha Assembly has become completely paperless with the launch of the Digital House in February this year, marking a complete shift to integrated digital operations. The adoption of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) has revolutionised communication and file movement, she said.

“The House was also conferred the excellence award by the Computer Society of India for digital and paperless functioning,” the Speaker said. Stating that its digital dashboards, e-notices, e-library and real-time monitoring systems have set benchmarks not commonly found even in many Commonwealth legislatures, she said Odisha Assembly aligns itself with India’s national aspiration for Viksit Bharat, contributing through modern legislation, digital governance, democratic participation and youth empowerment.

“The Odisha Assembly also successfully hosted the National Conference of Chairpersons of SC and ST Committees of Parliament, State Legislatures and UT Assemblies of India,” Padhy added.