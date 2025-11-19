Odisha CM directs district collectors to crack down on corruption, prioritise good governance

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday issued a stern directive to the district collectors to crack down on corruption and focus on good governance for restoring people’s confidence on the administration.
Inaugurating the two-day conference of district collectors here, Majhi asked them to work on a mission mode to achieve the government’s target of constructing all-weather roads and providing electricity and drinking water to all villages in the state by 2027. He also directed the collectors to extend all cooperation to entrepreneurs for ease of doing business and speeding up establishment of industries in all the 30 districts.
“The collectors should regularly review the progress of projects and schemes of the state government. At the same time, there should be optimum focus on ensuring people-friendly administration system and zero tolerance towards corruption and irregularities,” Majhi said.
The district administration to take strong action against sand mafia and illicit liquor trade. Drone technology should be used to check sand theft and illegal mining activities, he said.
Stating that the state government has launched several schemes for the tribals, the CM asked the collectors to help them in collection and sale of minor forest produces. They were also instructed to keep strict watch on possible black marketing of paddy in procurement season. He said district collectors should increase field visits to achieve these tasks. “Increase field visits, actively engage with citizens and prioritise grievance redressal at the district level,” he added.
Majhi said that the Centre and the state government are implementing several projects and welfare schemes for the people influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’. The government will not allow its image to be tarnished by corruption and other unethical practices, he warned.
Stating that transparency in governance should be maintained at all cost, the CM said that they should deal with common citizens in a friendly and cooperative manner. Collectors should promote and extensively use the Odia language in administrative work. He also called for reducing excessive outsourcing, giving due respect to elected representatives visiting government offices.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the administration should work in tune with the decisions of the elected government so that the benefits reach the common people. Revenue minister Suresh Pujari outlined major initiatives implemented by the government like Subhadra scheme, `800 input subsidy for farmers, establishment of modern mandis, construction of cold storages and godowns to boost agriculture.