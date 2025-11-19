Odisha CM directs district collectors to crack down on corruption, prioritise good governance

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday issued a stern directive to the district collectors to crack down on corruption and focus on good governance for restoring people’s confidence on the administration.

Inaugurating the two-day conference of district collectors here, Majhi asked them to work on a mission mode to achieve the government’s target of constructing all-weather roads and providing electricity and drinking water to all villages in the state by 2027. He also directed the collectors to extend all cooperation to entrepreneurs for ease of doing business and speeding up establishment of industries in all the 30 districts.

“The collectors should regularly review the progress of projects and schemes of the state government. At the same time, there should be optimum focus on ensuring people-friendly administration system and zero tolerance towards corruption and irregularities,” Majhi said.

The district administration to take strong action against sand mafia and illicit liquor trade. Drone technology should be used to check sand theft and illegal mining activities, he said.

Stating that the state government has launched several schemes for the tribals, the CM asked the collectors to help them in collection and sale of minor forest produces. They were also instructed to keep strict watch on possible black marketing of paddy in procurement season. He said district collectors should increase field visits to achieve these tasks. “Increase field visits, actively engage with citizens and prioritise grievance redressal at the district level,” he added.