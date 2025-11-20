Odisha forest dept to submit proposal for OFSDP-III to state within six months

BHUBANESWAR: With deadline for the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP) phase-II scheduled to end in March 2027, the Forest department is planning to submit a proposal to the state government within six months seeking implementation of phase-III of the project.

This was informed to TNIE by additional PCCF and OFSDP project director K Murugesan. He said the department has already started reaching out to the government for the OFSDP phase-III. Phase-II of the project was supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

“As the phase-II project will be ending in next 15 months, we are working on preparing a proposal for rollout of OFSDP phase-III and expect to submit it to the state government and Centre within next six months for necessary approval,” Murugesan added.

Under phase-II of the project, the government has reportedly ensured sustainable forest management while ensuring long-term livelihood security to forest fringe communities in more than 1,200 villages. JICA had extended around Rs 1,000 crore loan support for the project implemented in the state from 2017 onwards.

“Considering the success of the ongoing OFSDP-II, we have received positive feedback from JICA for the future project,” Murugesan said.

The Forest department on Wednesday organised a state-level conference ‘Sameekshya 2025’ to deliberate on the achievements of the OFSDP phase-II and brainstorm a strategic way forward to phase-III.