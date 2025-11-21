BJP’s Jay Dholakia takes oath as Odisha MLA, pledges to focus on Nuapada development

BHUBANESWAR: After winning the Nuapada by-election with a massive mandate, BJP leader Jay Dholakia on Thursday took oath as member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in the presence of his mother, wife and children. The oath was administered by Speaker Surama Padhy.

Speaking to mediapersons, Jay expressed happiness for having taken the oath on his father Rajendra Dholakia’s birth anniversary. “I am thankful to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Speaker and all the legislators that I have been administered the oath on this memorable day.

I will work for the development of Nuapada. I would like to thank the chief minister on behalf of the Nuapada people, as he himself has taken the responsibility for the development of this constituency,” he said.

Congratulating Jay on the occasion, Majhi said, “May every step you take pave way for the progress of Nuapada. You can count on my full cooperation for the development of Nuapada in the days to come.”