Man held for posing as Odisha CMO joint secretary, cheating youth on job pretext

CUTTACK: Sadar police on Thursday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly posing as joint secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and duping a youth of Rs 75,000 on the promise of providing him a government job.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Panigrahi of Machhala village under Ramachandrapur police station in Keonjhar district. Police nabbed him from his rented accommodation in Telengapentha.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said one Sameer Sahoo of Nachhipur village filed a complaint accusing Panigrahi of cheating him on the pretext of giving him a job. “Panigrahy had taken Rs 75,000 from Sahoo to arrange a job for him but despite several reminders and follow-ups, he failed to keep his word.

When the complainant demanded his money back, Panigrahy returned only Rs 20,000 withholding the remaining sum. Eventually Sahoo came to know that the accused had cheated several people in the same manner following which he filed a complaint,” the DCP said.

Basing on the complaint, a case was registered and Panigrahy arrested. “Preliminarily investigation revealed he impersonated as a joint secretary in the CMO and approached various people assuring them of providing government job or facilitating their transfer in lieu of money,” Dnyandeo said.

Police have seized Rs 38,000 cash, a register, a press identity card allegedly issued by Odisha Mobile TV in his name designating him as editor, a mobile phone and a bank passbook from his possession. “Efforts are on to identify the other victims,” the DCP said.