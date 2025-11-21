Need more awareness to curb child marriage: OSCPCR chief Babita Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Babita Patra on Thursday called for proper counselling and community engagement to eliminate child marriage and child labour.

Addressing the national conference on key child rights issues organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the School and Mass Education (SME) department, she stressed the importance of preventing school dropouts to curb child marriage and stop child labour. “Seasonal hostels will help stop child migration,” she noted.

Principal research and technical expert (education) of NCPCR Madhulika Sharma said the commission has rehabilitated 2,300 children affected by labour and trafficking and resolved 26,000 child-related cases in the past six months.

“Over 1,000 children have also been repatriated to home-district child care institutions (CCIs) and new initiatives such as the sugar board and AI-based mental health support systems introduced during the period,” she added.

The conference featured thematic sessions on operationalising child protection, mental health and well-being in the context of holistic education and the legal framework surrounding juvenile justice, POCSO and child safety.