Odisha steps up anti-Naxal operations; aims to eradicate Maoist menace by March 2026

BHUBANESWAR: As neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh eliminate top Maoist operatives, Odisha too is going all out to meet Centre’s target of eradicating the menace by March 2026.

Additional DG and head of anti-Naxal operations Sanjeeb Panda said sustained operations by Odisha Police have yielded significant results and they would continue. Such operations have pushed the red ultras in the deep forests as their arms supply has been cut off and routes connecting to the neighbouring states blocked.

This year, 19 Naxals have been neutralised in the state. Eight were arrested, six surrendered before Odisha Police while another seven gave themselves up in Chhattisgarh. The number of Odisha natives in the banned CPI (Maoist) has dropped drastically, he added.

The senior police officer also pointed at the latest categorisation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) where no district from Odisha has been put under the ‘most affected districts’ and ‘districts of concern’ categories.

“Three districts in Chhattisgarh and Kandhamal in Odisha are under ‘Other LWE-affected districts’ category. Eight districts including Kalahandi, Rayagada, Boudh, Gajapati and Nuapada are under ‘Legacy and thrust’ districts category,” said Panda.

Districts which require consolidation of the security situation and not in the ‘most affected’ nor ‘districts of concern’ categories are put in ‘Other LWE-affected’ districts. Those under ‘Legacy and thrust’ districts category are the ones which have seen the end of Naxalism but are prospective sites for LWE expansion.