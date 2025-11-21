Odisha to spend Rs 63 crore to upgrade five universities under PM-USHA

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated the process for infrastructure upgradation in five universities at an investment of `63 crore under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).

As per sources, Rajendra University in Balangir, Vikram Deb University in Koraput, Odisha State Open University (OSOU) at Sambalpur, Maa Manikeswari University in Kalahandi and Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur will get a facelift under the PM-USHA scheme.

The construction and renovation project will include development of two new hostels in Rajendra University, a 15,000 sq ft academic block at Vikram Deb University, two smart classrooms and a smart seminar hall in OSOU-Sambalpur, smart classroom and e-library at Maa Manikeswari University, and academic building and hostel in the second campus of Gangadhar Meher University at Basantpur, Burla.

Officials in the Higher Education department said a project management consultant will be engaged for implementation of the universities makeover project.

The project approval board (PAB) of the Ministry of Education in its third meeting had earmarked Rs 676 crore central aid for the state under PM-USHA.

The fund will be received under four different components such as Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU), Grants to Strengthen Universities (GSU), Grants to Strengthen Colleges (GSC) and Gender Inclusion and Equality Initiatives (GIEI).

While Ravenshaw, Berhampur, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo and Sambalpur universities will get `100 crore each under MERU, around `20 crore has been earmarked under GSU for each of the five universities included in the infrastructure upgradation initiative.