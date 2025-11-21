Orissa HC sets December 3 date for judgement on national emblem misuse

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a PIL seeking judicial intervention against misuse of the State Emblem of India. The matter has been posted to December 3 for pronouncement of order.

Alone Trust, a Ganjam-based NGO filed the PIL through advocate Pabitra Kumat Datta on December 27, 2024. Senior advocates Manoj Mishra and Subir Palit were appointed Amicus Curiae on August 12, 2025 to assist the court in achieving the main object, more particularly, the prevention of misuse of the State Emblem of India and spreading of awareness amongst the people.

The division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MR Pathak reserved judgement after taking on record a detailed report submitted by Amicus Curiae. The report of Amicus Curiae underscored that the State Emblem of India, derived from the Lion Capital of Ashoka, is not merely a symbol but the official seal of the Republic, embodying the authority, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation. Any misuse undermined its sanctity and violated the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 (amended in 2010).

The Amicus Curiae called for clearly distinguishing authorised users such as Constitutional authorities and specified officials. They also recommended a state-level task force and a uniform SOP for handling complaints, inspections, seizure, prosecution and publicity along with quarterly vehicle and office checks.

Recommending a multi-pronged preventive strategy, the report called for large-scale social media campaigns led by the Ministry of Home Affairs and state governments, featuring awareness videos, infographics and case studies on improper use. It proposed collaboration with regional media and digital creators for a six-week outreach drive, particularly around national occasions like Republic Day and Independence Day, on the issue.