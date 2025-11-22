Allotment criteria for BDA’s biggest housing project soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will soon come up with modalities for allotment of flats at ‘Ekamra Residency’, its biggest housing project, having 704 flats in Subudhipur.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who chaired the 151st authority meeting of the agency on Friday, said the project is now complete and BDA will soon come up with the modalities for allotment of houses. “It will be finalised soon. The housing project will fulfil the ambition of people to have their own home in the capital city,” he said.

The Ekamra Residency is spread across 8.75 lakh square feet. The project, developed on 7.36 acre land, features contemporary architecture and includes 416 two-bedroom apartments and 288 three-bedroom apartments, housed across three towers, rising B+G+12 floors.

BDA officials said the project includes a community hall, rooftop swimming pool, walking track, commercial areas, children’s play zone, fitness centre, solar panel zone and well-landscaped open spaces. A 100-feet approach road and ample basement parking for residents and visitors further enhance the convenience in the project, they said.

Apart from the residential project, many other key proposals were also taken up and approved during the meeting. These include development of the CDP road from Sani Temple, Niladri Vihar to DAV School Road, Sailashree Vihar, construction of a 45-metre CDP road connecting Guru Kelu Charan Park Square to Patia railway station, and the CDP road linking Nuagaon-Kateni Road to the road passing through Town Planning (TP) scheme-8.

Mayor Sulochana Das, Jatni Municipality chairman Ananta Behera, H&UD principal secretary Usha Padhi along with the officials of BDA were present.