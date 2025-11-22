Bihar delivered, Pradhan returns home, gets thunderous welcome

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the key architects of the NDA’s resounding victory in Bihar election, arrived in the state on Friday to a rousing reception by BJP workers and supporters.

On his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, Pradhan received a grand welcome from a massive gathering of people, party workers and supporters from different parts of the state. The reception programme featured a colourful display of the state’s traditional dance and music.

A big credit for the outstanding performance of the NDA in Bihar goes to Pradhan, who as the BJP’s state election in-charge, played an important role in devising ground-level strategies, strengthening poll apparatus and party organisation along with establishing top-notch coordination between alliance partners.

Pradhan has shared a special relationship with the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since 2010, when he spent a considerable time in the state to oversee the Assembly election that year. The relationship grew stronger and he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar in 2012.

In response to the reception here, Pradhan said the people of Bihar once again blessed the alliance as they have complete trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, BJP president JP Nadda’s organisational skills and the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

He said the prime minister has envisioned ‘Purvoday’ for the development of eastern India, because India’s progress cannot be imagined without the development of eastern part of the country.