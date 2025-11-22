Forest dept step up monitoring after ailing makhna elephant spotted near Chandaka forest near Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department on Friday stepped up surveillance in Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar after an makhna elephant was found in ailing condition.

A 22-year-old elephant roaming in Daruthenga area of Chandaka was found in an ailing condition in the morning. It showed signs of recovery at around 3 pm but relapsed after a 50-metre walk.

A veterinary team from Nandankanan and experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) in OUAT rushed to the spot. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chandaka Wildlife Division Binod Acharya said the expert teams are monitoring the health condition of the makhna and have intensified supportive treatment, while the sample has been sent to CWH lab for diagnosis.

“The age of the makhna makes it less vulnerable to herpes virus. However, the symptoms in the ailing elephant appears to be a case of infection. The exact cause will be known after the report is received. In the meantime, we have have stepped up surveillance in the sanctuary area in view of the presence of two herds,” said an other forest official from the division.