BDA moves to revive stalled Right Parallel Road, seeks approval to acquire land for 2.5-km stretch

BHUBANESWAR: After clearing land acquisition hurdles for the Left Parallel Road (LPR) in Salia Sahi slum, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has now decided to approach the state government for approval to proceed with the long-pending Right Parallel Road (RPR) along the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch.
Of the 6.5 km stretch connecting New Government Colony road to Kalarahanga square, road connectivity in around 4-km stretch has been completed. However, the remaining 2.5 km portion between Guru Kelucharan Park and Patia station has not seen any progress for nearly a decade, owing to delay in land acquisition and other hurdles, sources said.
A BDA official, however, told TNIE that a proposal to take up work along 2.5-km stretch of Guru Kelucharan Park to Patia railway station for the RPR project has been approved in the 151st Authority meeting, chaired by Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. Accordingly, the BDA has decided to seek administrative approval from the government to proceed with land acquisition and road construction along the stretch.
The official said land acquisition will be carried out in three mouzas, Gadakana, Patia and Chandrasekharpur. The acquisition of housing plots along the stretch will be less as the area is mostly green field. Part of the stretch, however, include slums in Gadakana and residential plots in Patia and Chandrasekharpur.
“While the land acquisition plan is already in advance stage for Gadakana and Patia, we are also working with the Khurda administration to expedite the same for Chandrasekharpur area,” he said.
With enforcement teams carrying out eviction of 556 houses in Salia Sahi for the LPR project, BDA officials said they are hopeful that the approval from the government for the RPR as part of the parallel road network project will be received soon. The state government had allocated around Rs 239 crore for the RPR project a few years back, BDA sources said.