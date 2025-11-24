BDA moves to revive stalled Right Parallel Road, seeks approval to acquire land for 2.5-km stretch

BHUBANESWAR: After clearing land acquisition hurdles for the Left Parallel Road (LPR) in Salia Sahi slum, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has now decided to approach the state government for approval to proceed with the long-pending Right Parallel Road (RPR) along the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch.

Of the 6.5 km stretch connecting New Government Colony road to Kalarahanga square, road connectivity in around 4-km stretch has been completed. However, the remaining 2.5 km portion between Guru Kelucharan Park and Patia station has not seen any progress for nearly a decade, owing to delay in land acquisition and other hurdles, sources said.

A BDA official, however, told TNIE that a proposal to take up work along 2.5-km stretch of Guru Kelucharan Park to Patia railway station for the RPR project has been approved in the 151st Authority meeting, chaired by Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. Accordingly, the BDA has decided to seek administrative approval from the government to proceed with land acquisition and road construction along the stretch.