Darjeeling woman injured after acquaintance slits her throat during dispute at food stall in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A woman from Darjeeling sustained injuries after a man allegedly slit her throat using a sharp object here on Saturday evening.

Police said the accused, Tinku Gurung, who has been arrested, is also a native of Darjeeling. While Gurung is married and his family stays in Darjeeling, husband of the victim Roma Tamang has deserted her and she runs a roadside fastfood shop in Sailashree Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police station limits.

Gurung, who works in a hotel in Infocity, had developed a relationship with Tamang. He suspected that the woman was having an affair with another man. The accused went to Tamang’s shop on Saturday evening and they had a heated exchange, after which he slit her throat using a utility knife.

The locals nabbed Gurung and handed him over to the police later in the evening.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

“A case has been registered. The accused was produced in a court on the day,” said Chandrasekharpur IIC Girish Maharana.