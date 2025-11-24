Khurda gang-rape: Hospital guard among 6 detained

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday detained six persons, including the security guard of Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH), in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl on November 18.

The minor survivor was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by her male friend and his four associates in Khurda, about 43 km away from the state capital, on Tuesday. Her parents had lodged her missing complaint in Baghamari police station a day later.

Police said the survivor’s male friend, who is accused of orchestrating the entire crime, is among the six detained and is being interrogated. The two had reportedly come in contact through social media.

Apart from the her male friend, police are questioning a person working as a security guard at Khurda DHH as she had contacted him over the phone on the day of the alleged incident. The survivor and the DHH security guard are known to each other. He is being interrogated to ascertain if he was in any way involved in the crime, said sources.