Odisha not in the path of ‘cyclone’ brewing over BoB

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to spare Odisha.

As per the national weather forecaster, the well-marked low pressure area lay over Malaysia and adjoining Strait of Malacca as of 8.30 am on Monday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression within 24 hours.

Continuing to move west-northwestwards, the system is expected to intensify into a cyclone over south Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours. Though the IMD has forecast widespread rains in north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next three days, there is no rainfall warning for Odisha.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The anticipated cyclone is expected to not have any significant impact over Odisha and dry weather is likely to prevail in the state for the next six days. However, a continuous watch is being kept on the weather system.”

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster Skymet said the system has now become well-marked and is associated with a cyclonic circulation extending up to high tropospheric levels. “After further intensification, a depression is likely to form over the same area and quickly shift to southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea,” it informed.

Skymet, however, added that there is no clear agreement among various models regarding the system. “While the models support formation of a storm, they remain indecisive about its further movement. Any clear verdict about the upcoming storm is unlikely in the next 48 hours. Clarity is expected once the system gains latitude and becomes better organised,” it added.