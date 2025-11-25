Bhubaneswar

Patient molested by SCB staff dies

The victim, a resident of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district, had consumed poison on November 3 following a quarrel with her family.
CUTTACK: The 19-year-old girl who was allegedly molested by a male attendant, engaged on outsourcing basis, few days back while undergoing treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital (SCBMCH), succumbed late on Sunday night.

The victim, a resident of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district, had consumed poison on November 3 following a quarrel with her family. She had been initially rushed to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital from where she was referred to the SCBMCH after her condition deteriorated. She had since been undergoing treatment in the ICU of the new medicine ward.

On November 15, the male attendant Manas Pati had alleged molested her by posing as a doctor. He was arrested the next day.

