Police ban vehicle parking on 21 stretches in the capital

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline traffic movement, curb jams and enhance commuter safety, the Commissionerate Police on Monday imposed strict restrictions on parking of vehicles on 21 busy stretches in the state capital with immediate effect.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, the action has been taken in view of indiscriminate parking of vehicles on various major roads, obstructing free flow of traffic and leading to frequent congestion. Apart from the inconvenience caused to the commuters, it has also emerged a threat to public safety, he said.

“It is necessary to regulate parking to ensure smooth traffic movement and enhance commuter safety in the city,” the commissioner’s order stated.

Accordingly, parking has been prohibited on the roads from Raj Bhavan to Kalarahanga via Jayadev Vihar, airport to Nalco Square via Acharya Vihar, Sishu Bhawan Square to Vani Vihar via Rajmahal and Station Square, Rasulgarh to Jayadev Vihar, Sriya Talkies Square to PHD office, Bapuji Nagar and IDBI Bank Square to Veterinary College.

Similarly, police have also banned parking of vehicles from Alok Bharati complex to Saheed Nagar Durga Puja mandap, from Kalyan Jewellers on Janpath to Charak medical store via Sparsh Hospital and from Trupti service centre at Janpath to Saheed Nagar entry point.