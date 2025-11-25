Police ban vehicle parking on 21 stretches in the capital

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline traffic movement, curb jams and enhance commuter safety, the Commissionerate Police on Monday imposed strict restrictions on parking of vehicles on 21 busy stretches in the state capital with immediate effect.
Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, the action has been taken in view of indiscriminate parking of vehicles on various major roads, obstructing free flow of traffic and leading to frequent congestion. Apart from the inconvenience caused to the commuters, it has also emerged a threat to public safety, he said.
“It is necessary to regulate parking to ensure smooth traffic movement and enhance commuter safety in the city,” the commissioner’s order stated.
Accordingly, parking has been prohibited on the roads from Raj Bhavan to Kalarahanga via Jayadev Vihar, airport to Nalco Square via Acharya Vihar, Sishu Bhawan Square to Vani Vihar via Rajmahal and Station Square, Rasulgarh to Jayadev Vihar, Sriya Talkies Square to PHD office, Bapuji Nagar and IDBI Bank Square to Veterinary College.
Similarly, police have also banned parking of vehicles from Alok Bharati complex to Saheed Nagar Durga Puja mandap, from Kalyan Jewellers on Janpath to Charak medical store via Sparsh Hospital and from Trupti service centre at Janpath to Saheed Nagar entry point.
Parking of vehicles has been prohibited on both sides of the roads from Gopabandhu Square to Kalpana, Kalarahanga to Nandankanan Square, service roads from Jayadev Vihar to Tamando Square and CRP Square to Power House Square via DAV School Unit-VIII.
This apart, parking has been restricted on both sides of the roads from Fire Station Square to Jagamara via City Women’s College, Khandagiri to Pokhariput, Nayapalli to Jayadev Vihar via ID Market, KIIT Square to Infocity via Silicon Engineering College, Damana Square to Sailashree Vihar and Xavier Square to Sai Temple via Utkal Hospital. Police have also barred parking of vehicles from Jayadev Vihar to CRP Square via Ekamra Kanan Park road.
The police commissioner has warned that violators would face action and fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.
No Parking zone
Roads from Raj Bhavan to Kalarahanga via Jayadev Vihar
Airport to Nalco Square via Acharya Vihar
Sishu Bhawan Square to Vani Vihar via Rajmahal & Station Square
Both sides road parking restriction
Gopabandhu Square to Kalpana
Fire Station Square to Jagamara via City Women’s College
Khandagiri to Pokhariput
Nayapalli to Jayadev Vihar via ID Market