Ban on parking sans alternatives sparks concern

BHUBANESWAR : Commissionerate Police’s latest order prohibiting parking of vehicles along 21 major stretches in the capital city despite the lack of adequate parking lots has sparked concerns among the denizens.

A day after the Twin City police issued the order, even corporators expressed displeasure saying it would cause parking woes in absence of alternatives and add to chaos. Sources said many of the corporators approached the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take up the matter with the Commissionerate Police.

Many pointed out that the order should have provided information about available parking lots and multi-level car parking facilities along these stretches where parking has been banned. “If we need 2 go car-free; can we have last mile connectivity 4 Public transport/Mo Bus,” said Devasis Sarangi on X.

Others demanded that encroachments along the same stretches be removed first and designated parking places set up.

In fact, along most of these stretches, the pedestrian walks and even cycle tracks have been gobbled up by encroachments by shops, vendors and illegal parking but the authorities have rarely reacted.

Besides, many major commercial establishments dotting these stretches in the city do not have their in-situ parking which is mandated by the BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations, 2018. A casual glance at major jewellery stores along Janpath vouches for that.