Industrial projects worth Rs 4.3K cr get SLSWCA approval

BHUBANESWAR : The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday approved 20 new industrial projects worth Rs 4,353 crore in 11 districts.

The projects spanning sectors including chemicals, electronics, aluminium, tourism, infrastructure, IT services, power and renewable energy, and food processing are expected to generate 7,815 jobs. The districts that will be benefitted from the new projects are Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

The NTPC SAIL Power Company Limited will set up a floating solar project in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 710.27 crore while Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 351 crore in a solar photovoltaic captive power plant at Angul. The proposal of Annantham Solar Energies Pvt Ltd to establish a Rs 271 crore solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal was cleared by the authority.

A solar module plant by SR Dynamics at a cost of Rs 54 crore and another solar module manufacturing unit by INEX Renewables Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 99.85 crore will also come up in Khurda.

The SLSWCA approved Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Pvt Ltd’s proposed iron ore beneficiation plant in Keonjhar which will be set up at an investment of Rs 600 crore. In the food and beverage sector, PT Works Private Limited has proposed a Rs 532 crore beverages manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur, while Mount Everest Breweries Ltd will set up a Rs 299.08 crore brewery unit in Khurda and Premier Greenchem Pvt Ltd will establish a Rs 325 crore ENA and brewery unit in Sambalpur.