Industrial projects worth Rs 4.3K cr get SLSWCA approval

BHUBANESWAR : The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday approved 20 new industrial projects worth Rs 4,353 crore in 11 districts.
The projects spanning sectors including chemicals, electronics, aluminium, tourism, infrastructure, IT services, power and renewable energy, and food processing are expected to generate 7,815 jobs. The districts that will be benefitted from the new projects are Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.
The NTPC SAIL Power Company Limited will set up a floating solar project in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 710.27 crore while Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 351 crore in a solar photovoltaic captive power plant at Angul. The proposal of Annantham Solar Energies Pvt Ltd to establish a Rs 271 crore solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal was cleared by the authority.
A solar module plant by SR Dynamics at a cost of Rs 54 crore and another solar module manufacturing unit by INEX Renewables Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 99.85 crore will also come up in Khurda.
The SLSWCA approved Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Pvt Ltd’s proposed iron ore beneficiation plant in Keonjhar which will be set up at an investment of Rs 600 crore. In the food and beverage sector, PT Works Private Limited has proposed a Rs 532 crore beverages manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur, while Mount Everest Breweries Ltd will set up a Rs 299.08 crore brewery unit in Khurda and Premier Greenchem Pvt Ltd will establish a Rs 325 crore ENA and brewery unit in Sambalpur.
In aluminium downstream sector, Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 150 crore in its Khurda unit. In the electronics sector, Greatlane Surveillance Systems received clearance for a Rs 60 crore LED manufacturing unit in Khurda.
Tourism received a significant boost with four major projects. Satpada Regal Paradise Ltd will develop a Rs 125 crore five-star resort in Puri while Mid-East will build a Rs 70 crore resort in Koraput. RKD Hotels Pvt Ltd has proposed a Rs 58.8 crore resort and Srikrishna Estates and Construction Pvt Ltd a Rs 250.48 crore five-star hotel in Puri.
In the engineering and electronics manufacturing chain, Synomac Technologies Pvt Ltd will set up a Rs 70.5 crore railway component unit in Jajpur. IT services also received a push as Technoshrine Infosolutions Pvt Ltd has planned a Rs 63 crore IT and ITeS facility in Khurda.
Among others, Matarani Resources Pvt Ltd’s Rs 51.24 crore private freight terminal in Jharsuguda, Godavari Commodities Ltd’s Rs 99.8 crore coal washery project in Angul and Shree Jagannath Carriers Pvt Ltd’s Rs 111.85 crore logistics park in Jajpur also received the SLSWCA nod.
Top projects
NTPC SAIL Power Company: Rs 710 cr floating solar project in Sundargarh
Rashmi Metallurgical Industry: Rs 600 cr iron beneficiation plant in Keonjhar
PT Works Private Limited: Rs 532 cr beverages manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur
Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd: Rs 351 cr solar photovoltaic power plant in Angul
Premier Greenchem Pvt Ltd: Rs 325 cr brewery unit in Sambalpur