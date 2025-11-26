Odia woman admits fabricating harassment claims against U.S. foster mother to return home for boyfriend

BHUBANESWAR: The allegations of harassment meted out to a 21-year-old Odia girl by her foster parents in the United States took a new twist after she arrived in the capital city on Tuesday and claimed that she wanted to return to Odisha to reunite with her boyfriend staying in Balasore.

On November 9, Sejal John, adopted by an American couple had sought the intervention of the Centre and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alleging that she was facing harassment at the hands of her foster mother.

She had even claimed that two murder bids had also been made on her. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha government considered Sejal’s plea and facilitated her return journey to the state.

However, after arriving here, Sejal revealed before the mediapersons that her foster mother was not harassing her but was opposed to her relationship with her boyfriend. She apparently wants to marry him shortly.