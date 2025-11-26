Odisha CM hands over appointment letters to 7,293 new recruits in 12 departments

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the state cabinet approved changes allowing the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to conduct two recruitment drives annually instead of one to fill up the vacant posts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 7,293 newly-selected candidates from 12 departments.

One of the largest recruitment drive in recent years, the highest number of 2,365 appointments were made in the Home department followed by 2,154 in Schools and Mass Education and 1,750 in Forest, Environment and Climate Change.

Of the new recruits, 672 got employment in Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, 117 in Agriculture, 74 in Higher Education, 40 in the office of advocate general, 39 in Information and Public Relation, 36 in Water Resources, 17 in Commerce and Transport, 15 in Labour and Employment and 14 in Steel and Mines departments.