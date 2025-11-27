Space startup ecosystems in great shape: Astronaut Shukla

BHUBANESWAR : India is on the path to conduct its own human spaceflight mission and plans to land someone on moon by 2040, said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla here on Wednesday.

Addressing the SAITED event organised by SAI International School, Indian Air Force group captain Shukla said the human space mission aligns with the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 and when enabled, the entire ecosystem will lift up the country’s education, industries and R&D.

These missions are going to be extremely complex and students of this generation have a huge role to play in making them happen, he said. “We want to see an Indian landing on the moon and we have to make it happen together.

So going forward from this time, I would urge you to be curious and excited about space and science,” astronaut Shukla told the students. The astronaut, selected for India’s first human spaceflight mission ‘Gaganyaan’, also encouraged students saying they can choose any profession to be a part of the space missions.

“Your chance to be part of a future space exploration isn’t limited to just being an astronaut. There are multiple other domains including nutritionist, designer, space physical educator as well as someone practising space medicine through which you can contribute to the mission,” he said.

The IAF group captain also said the space startup ecosystem of the country which is witnessing rapid growth also offers ample scope. “Half a decade back India’s start-ups in space sector were in double digit, less than 100. Today, more than 300 startups are actively working in the field of space,” he said.