Odisha records over 27,000 road deaths in five years

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has recorded 27,167 road accident deaths in the last five years with an average of 5,433 fatalities annually, Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena informed the Assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply, Jena said the state has recorded 56,830 accidents between 2020 and 2024 and barring 2020, the Covid pandemic year when 4,738 people died, deaths remained above 5,000 and continued to rise.

“The government spent Rs 89.73 crore on road safety initiatives during 2020-21 to 2024-25 period apart from Rs 23.17 crore as financial assistance to accident victims under the Solatium Fund Scheme,” the minister informed.

He said the government has taken several measures to reduce road accidents and a standard operating procedure has been issued to prevent such mishaps during the picnic season.

“While 23 truck terminals have been set up along national and state highways, an intelligent enforcement management system has been installed on major stretches of national and state highways,” he added.