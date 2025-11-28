President Murmu’s address will be inscribed in golden letters: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday described President Droupadi Murmu as a symbol of women’s empowerment and praised her contribution to the development of tribal communities.

Welcoming the President on behalf of all Assembly members, Majhi said her speech would “be written in golden letters in the democratic history of Odisha”.

“It is a matter of great pride that President Murmu began her active political life from this Assembly. She has achieved the highest position in the country through her hard work and sacrifice. It is inspiring for us that she has not forgotten her roots and remained committed to serving the people,” Majhi said.

Highlighting her invaluable contributions to the development of her birthplace Mayurbhanj, the chief minister said by visiting her first workplace, she has conveyed the message that no matter how high one rises, one should never forget their roots and first workplace.

The chief minister said, “I am personally overwhelmed that someone like me, from a humble tribal background, has been given the opportunity to serve the people of Odisha under your guidance. It is the power of our Constitution that someone from a tribal community like President Murmu has risen to the highest office, and I have been given the opportunity to serve the state.”