Cold wave conditon prevail in Odisha's Jharsuguda, Angul districts

BHUBANESWAR : Jharsuguda and Angul experienced cold wave conditions on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Jharsuguda recorded 9.2 degree Celsius, which was below normal by 5.1 deg C, while Angul 9.6 deg C (-5.1 deg C) in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on the day. G Udayagiri was the coldest at 5.4 deg C, followed by Daringbadi and Phulbani 8.5 deg C each.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14.3 deg C and 13.6 deg C respectively during the period. The night temperature was below normal by 2.6 deg C in the capital and 2.2 deg C in Cuttack. The regional met office said the cold wave condition is likely to subside from Saturday morning onwards as the minimum night temperature will increase gradually by 2 deg C to 4 deg C within four days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Though cyclone Ditwah over the Bay of Bengal will not have any significant impact over Odisha, it will push moisture laden winds towards the state, leading to rise in minimum night temperature.”

Dense fog is likely to occur in some districts, the regional met office said.