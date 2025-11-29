Odisha banks achieve 47.6% of annual credit plan target in 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR : Banks in the state have achieved 47.65 per cent of the annual credit plan (ACP) for 2025-26 by the second quarter ending September, with total credit disbursement reaching Rs 1.2 lakh crore against the annual target of Rs 2.52 lakh crore.

Executive director of UCO Bank and chairman of state-level bankers’ committee (SLBC) Rajendra Kumar Saboo said banks have recorded 45 per cent achievement in the agriculture sector and 56 per cent in MSME. Informing about social security schemes, he said, the achievement stood at highest 61.95 per cent under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), 40.1 per cent for Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), 38.88 per cent for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and 35.16 per cent under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

During the recently held SLBC meeting, Saboo urged banks to intensify efforts to meet the assigned targets in the remaining period of the financial year. Banks have also settled over 35,000 claims under PMJJBY and PMSBY. The state’s credit deposit (CD) ratio stood at 73.72 per cent, he said.

Principal secretary of Finance department Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra stressed improvement of ACP performance and raising the CD ratio. He highlighted key focus areas including enhancing ticket size in Kisan Credit Card (KCC), scaling up credit flow to education, housing, export credit and SHGs, strengthening interest subvention schemes under education loan and easing central KYC compliance.