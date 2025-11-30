Always Fit campaign: Odisha Fire Services launches 30 push-ups, 50 squats daily regimen for personnel

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to make the fire fighting and rescue force of the state an agile and fit unit to effectively deal with emergency situations, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services has made daily exercise mandatory for all its personnel.

Director general of Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi said the target is to ensure at least 90 per cent of the 8,000-strong force has a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or below within the next one year. The department also aims to reduce body fat levels of its personnel by 15 to 20 per cent within December 2026.

“Fire fighting job is based on agility, and fitness is the most critical aspect of it. Our physical performance will make the difference between life and death for others, so our ability to do the most effective work in quickest possible time depends on the fitness and gives our citizens the greatest chance of survival,” said Sarangi.

He said, a holistic approach is required to change the work culture and daily routine of the fire fighters, who are considered as the first responders. If a fire fighter is not fit then he cannot perform herculean tasks like taking stairs to rescue the citizens trapped in high-rise buildings or swim a distance carrying a person whom he rescues from drowning, he added.

Under the ‘Always Fit, Always Ready’ campaign, DIG Fire Services Umashankar Dash said, fire fighters across 346 fire stations in the state have been asked to perform 30 push-ups and 30 sit-ups each, 50 squats and 10 chin-ups exercises every day.