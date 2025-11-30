Committed to finish LWE in Odisha by March: BSF

BHUBANESWAR : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said it is committed to eradicate Left-wing extremism (LWE) from Odisha by March 2026 as per the deadline set by Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the mediapersons ahead of its Raising Day on December 1, IG (designate) BSF Frontier Headquarters (special operations), Odisha, Adhar Srivastava said it is making all efforts to wipe out Naxalism from Odisha within the given time period by enhancing coordination with the state police force and intelligence agencies.

He said advanced technologies like drones and satellite surveillance will be utilised to enhance anti-Naxal operations in the state.

So far this year, in joint operations with Odisha and Chhattisgarh police, 19 red ultras were neutralised, six surrendered and eight were arrested. About 10 IEDs, eight arms and 148 live ammunition, 640 detonators, two grenades, 171 gelatin sticks and 260 gm explosives were seized from the state, he added.

The BSF IG pointed out that though significant progress has been made to check LWE menace in Odisha, some challenges still remain, especially in the dense forests of Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh where Naxal presence and IED threat persists. The socio-economic impact of Naxal-linked narcotics trafficking, particularly ganja cultivation, now poses new hurdles, he added.

The BSF has been deployed in the state since 2010 to combat the Maoists. About 14 BSF personnel were martyred during the anti-Naxal operations in the state in the last 15 years.