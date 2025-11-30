Cuttack student urges public not to litter road near his school, video goes viral

CUTTACK: At a time when most teens waste their time on social media, a Class VIII student of Bhakta Madhu Vidyapitha here in the city has used the same platform for a greater cause - to appeal local residents not to dump garbage near the school boundary wall.

Fourteen-year-old Abhijeet Singh took such a step after repeated complaints by the school authorities to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the local corporator regarding dumping of garbage on the roadside adjacent to the school yielded no result.

Established in Kazi Bazar way back in 1881, Bhakta Madhu Vidyapitha is considered one of the oldest schools in the city with students’ strength of 520 from classes I to X. However, regular dumping of garbage on the road adjacent to the school created an unhygienic atmosphere besides putting students and the school management in great discomfort owing to the foul smell emanating from the area on a regular basis.

When Abhijeet saw that the problem persisted despite repeated complaints to the CMC and the corporator, he took it on himself to appeal the local residents not to dump garbage near the school.

In the video message, which soon went viral on social media, Abhijeet could be seen politely requesting the public with folded hands not to litter the road near his school.