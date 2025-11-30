Green brigade turns saviour for ageing trees in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Last week, a 50-year-old Ashoka tree, standing in front of Maa Mahuri Kalua temple on the outskirts of Berhampur, saw a flurry of activities. The towering 50 ft tree, considered sacred, was being moved from the shrine’s premises as the temple is headed for redevelopment.

This is when the Berhampur Sabuja Bahini (BSB), a congregation of youths based out of the Silk City, stepped in and suggested to take over translocation of the tree and sought the temple committee’s approval. Rituals followed and a JCB and crane successfully carried out the operation.

At a time when huge funds are pumped into compensatory afforestation for development projects, this Berhampur-based group has shown how the wise, ageing trees can be respected. Over 109 old trees, selected to be chopped off or uprooted, have been translocated by BSB. Many of the trees uprooted in natural calamities like cyclones have received a fresh lease of life, thanks to the group.

Dedication for trees

The Berhampur Sabuja Bahini pretty much funds its work. “Right from lifting a tree to relocate it, a good amount of money is spent towards engaging JCB and cranes but we manage the expenses from the contribution of our member friends,” said 38-year-old Sibaram Panigrahy, who heads the group.

Sibaram, who works with a pharmaceutical company as a manager, devotes not only time for social service but also spends a chunky sum of his salary on translocation work. With the mantra of ‘Together for Lives, Together for the Planet’, the group members move around the city and suburbs to save the trees in dying state and this practice has continued since last more than a decade.