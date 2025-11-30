Over 8.16 lakh ghost ration cards cancelled, Rs 210 crore saved: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has cancelled over 8.16 lakh ghost ration cards during the ongoing e-KYC drive in the state and saved Rs 210 crore per annum for the exchequer.

Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Krushna Chandra Patra informed this in the Assembly on Friday while replying to an adjournment motion notice brought by the Opposition BJD and Congress. The minister said the e-KYC drive was launched by the state government after the BJP came to power 17 months back. Under the exercise, over 6.95 lakh ghost cards were detected and cancelled. Besides, ration cards of other undeserving beneficiaries including over 75,000 government employees and 45,496 people paying Income Tax have also been cancelled, he added.

Countering Opposition allegations that the state government has cancelled ration cards of many genuine beneficiaries under the e-KYC drive, the minister asserted that not a single such person has been deleted from the list. He said more than 96 per cent ration cardholders have already completed e-KYC authentication. The e-KYC authentication of rest four per cent has been held up for technical and other reasons.

The minister alleged that under the erstwhile BJD government, ration cards of over 10 lakh beneficiaries were cancelled on political grounds. The BJD government had politicised the entire system, he said and added that the BJP is trying to bring transparency to the entire process by providing ration cards to genuine beneficiaries.

Stating that the department portal for applying for ration cards was never functional during the BJD government, the minister said the present dispensation has started the process for providing new ration cards. The state government has already provided new ration cards to 6,39,827 eligible beneficiaries, he added.